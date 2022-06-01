Deputies searching for 2 women accused of ‘brutally beating’ Tampa Steak ‘n Shake employee after order error

A Steak ‘n Shake employee was hospitalized after deputies say she was brutally attacked by two women who were upset about a food error on their order.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the two female suspects entered the restaurant at 5917 E. Hillsborough Ave. to complain about their order around 11:20 a.m. on April 26.

Deputies say after a verbal altercation with a restaurant worker, the suspects entered an employee-only area and repeatedly struck her with closed fists to the head and face. Surveillance video shows the employee fighting back, moving the physical altercation into the lobby.

As the victim fell to the ground, deputies say the suspects continued to kick her head. One suspect pulled a black handgun out and threatened to shoot her, according to HCSO. The suspects then fled in a silver 2007-2009 Honda CRV.

The victim suffered a concussion, contusions, and lacerations to her forehead, upper lip, wrist, and left knee. She was transported to Tampa General Hospital.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

"There is no excuse for these two suspects to have enacted the amount of physical damage and fear to an employee who was just trying to do her job," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "From fisticuffs to handcuffs, these suspects will be put away. We will not tolerate violence in our community."

The first suspect is described as a heavy-set female, who is approximately 5'8" and weighs 200 pounds. She was wearing a black short sleeve t-shirt (with a white Nike check on the front left chest), large black basketball shorts (large white Nike check on the front left leg), a black hair cover(durag), a gold necklace with a large gold charm, white ankle socks and black (white Puma logo on top) slide sandals.

The second suspect is described as a woman with a large build, who is approximately 5'6" and weighs 170 pounds. She has long blonde hair extensions (worn in two ponytails), wearing a light red or pink zip-up sweater, white jeans, and a red hairband holding her hair in place.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200. To remain anonymous or possibly receive a reward for information, call CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).