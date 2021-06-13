Deputies searching for suspect who burglarized Popi’s Place

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say broke into Popi’s Place, located at 3911 U.S. 301 N. in Ellenton, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash early Sunday morning.

According to deputies, the suspect got into the restaurant by breaking through a glass door on the side of the building shortly after 3 a.m.

Once inside, the man made his way throughout the restaurant, pried open two doors and a cash register and broke into an office, according to MCSO. Detectives believe he fled through the broken glass door.

Employees discovered the break-in when they showed up for work in the morning.

The suspect is a white male in his mid to late 50s. He is approximately six feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. He was wearing a baseball hat, face covering, t-shirt, jeans and gloves.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact MCSO at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-8477.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app