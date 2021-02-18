Deputies searching for suspect who shot gas station clerk in Riverview

article

Hillsborough County deputies are asking for help identifying a man they say robbed and shot a store clerk at a Riverview gas station.

According to deputies, the suspect entered the Mobil gas station at 11292 Boyette Road on January 30 around 3:30 a.m. and demanded money.

When the store clerk refused to hand over any money, the suspect walked around the counter and came face to face with the clerk who punched him, according to HCSO.

Deputies say as the suspect fell backward, he intentionally fired a gun, striking the store clerk in the arm. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of money and ran northwest through the parking lot.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 16-22 years old. He is 5’07"-5’09" tall and weighs between 120-140 pounds.

Anyone with any information on the suspect's identity is asked to call HCSO at (813) 247-8200.

The store clerk is expected to make a full recovery.



