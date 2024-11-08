Fugitive wanted for sexually assaulting kids in New Hampshire arrested in Bradenton

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Bradenton police arrested a man they say sexually assaulted children in New Hampshire and went on the lam.

Police in Campton, New Hampshire have been investigating 70-year-old David Duncan since June. They notified the Bradenton Police Department about the ongoing investigation after determining Duncan was in Florida and using a post office box in Bradenton.

Bradenton police say they found Duncan living in a vehicle in September and told New Hampshire police about their discovery.

Detectives said they approached Duncan and developed a friendly relationship in order to keep tabs on him.

David Duncan mugshot courtesy of the Bradenton Police Department.

On November 1, Bradenton police arrested Duncan and held him at the Manatee County Jail, where he awaits extradition to New Hampshire.

Duncan is charged with six counts of aggravated felony sexual assault on a minor, two counts of pattern aggravated felony sexual assault on a minor and one count of felony sexual assault.

Authorities said there isn’t information suggesting Duncan was involved in criminal activity in Bradenton.

