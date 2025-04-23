Expand / Collapse search

Deputy-involved shooting investigation underway in Brandon: HCSO

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  April 23, 2025 9:39am EDT
Hillsborough County
The Brief

    • A deputy-involved shooting investigation is unfolding in Brandon on Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
    • The scene is unfolding in the area of Windingwood Ave. and Providence Rd.
    • No further details were released ahead of HCSO's planned briefing scheduled for 10 a.m.

BRANDON, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Brandon on Wednesday.

What we know:

The scene is unfolding in the area of Windingwood Ave. and Providence Rd.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

What we don't know:

No further details on the shooting have been released.

What's next:

HCSO plans to give an update on the investigation at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsborough CountyCrime and Public Safety