Deputy-involved shooting investigation underway in Brandon: HCSO

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Brandon on Wednesday.

What we know:

The scene is unfolding in the area of Windingwood Ave. and Providence Rd.

HCSO says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

What we don't know:

No further details on the shooting have been released.

What's next:

HCSO plans to give an update on the investigation at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

