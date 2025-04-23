Deputy-involved shooting investigation underway in Brandon: HCSO
BRANDON, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Brandon on Wednesday.
What we know:
The scene is unfolding in the area of Windingwood Ave. and Providence Rd.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
HCSO says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.
What we don't know:
No further details on the shooting have been released.
What's next:
HCSO plans to give an update on the investigation at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
