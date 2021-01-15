DeSantis activates Florida National Guard in response to reports of possible protests

article

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has activated the National Guard after reports suggest threats of civil unrest leading up to the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.

In an executive order, DeSantis said the Florida National Guard will assist the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and state and local authorities to maintain peace.

The order will remain in place until at least January 24, or longer, as needed.

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors are accusing a Tallahassee man of plotting to "violently confront protesters" at the Florida Capitol on Sunday, as law-enforcement agencies brace for demonstrations in advance of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Lawrence Keefe on Friday announced the arrest of Daniel Baker, with a news release from Keefe’s office alleging that Baker "specifically called for others to join him in encircling any protesters and confining them at the Capitol complex using firearms."

