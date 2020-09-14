DeSantis appoints Grosshans to Florida Supreme Court

article

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday named Jamie Grosshans, a judge on the 5th District Court of Appeal, to the Florida Supreme Court.

Grosshans has served on the Central Florida appellate court since 2018 and previously was an Orange County judge. DeSantis announced the appointment after the Supreme Court rejected his earlier pick of Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Renatha Francis because she did not meet a constitutional requirement.

Justices unanimously ordered DeSantis to appoint another candidate from a list of nominees offered early this year by the Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission.

DeSantis named Francis to the court in May, but she did not meet a constitutional requirement of being a member of the Florida Bar for 10 years.

The ruling was a victory for state Rep. Geraldine Thompson, a Windermere Democrat who challenged the appointment. The News Service will have a full story later Friday.