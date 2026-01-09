DeSantis holding press conference in Bartow with First Lady and Dr. Joseph Ladapo
BARTOW, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Bartow on Friday morning.
He will be joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis, Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins and Department of Health Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.
Timeline:
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
It will be held at the Golden Ridge Groves.
DeSantis has not announced what he will be discussing.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the office of Governor Ron DeSantis.