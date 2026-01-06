Expand / Collapse search

Governor DeSantis and Representative Anna Paulina Luna speak in Clearwater

By
Published  January 6, 2026 8:04am EST
Clearwater
FOX 13 News

Press play above to watch press conference live. It is expected to begin at 9 a.m. 

    CLEARWATER, Fla. - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a press conference on Tuesday morning in Clearwater.

    Few details have been released, but he is scheduled to be at the US Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater at 9 a.m.

    Florida's 13th Congressional District Representative Anna Paulina Luna will also be speaking during the press conference.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    The Source: This article was written with information provided by the governor’s office. 

    ClearwaterRon DeSantisPolitics