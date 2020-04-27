DeSantis: Reopening Florida economy will be 'slow and steady,' but no timeline yet

Governor Ron DeSantis says, based on the latest coronavirus data, there is a light at the end of the tunnel for Floridians.

Most of the COVID-19 tests administered in Hillsborough County are coming back negative, DeSantis explained Monday, touting the county's response to the novel coronavirus.

"Of any major county, Hillsborough is one of the best-performing counties, not just in the state of Florida but probably in the country," DeSantis said.

During a press conference at Tampa General Hospital, the governor said as of Sunday night, there were 35 people hospitalized in Hillsborough County due to the coronavirus. He said peak hospitalization occurred on April 8 for the county with a total of 70 in the hospital.

"That is one of the lowest rates you'll find anywhere," he said. "My hat's off to you."

In Florida, he said there are 6,408 ventilators in "sitting idle." As of Sunday night, there are about 400 coronavirus patients using ventilators is 400.

John Couris, president of Tampa General Hospital, said as of Monday morning, the hospital has eight coronavirus patients. To date, there have been 57 patients. Among those, 52 recovered.

There have been 7,000 tests with 432 positive test results.

He said TGH has been in contact with other healthcare systems, including BayCare, assuring residents that if one hospital were to be overwhelmed by the coronavirus, other hospitals can step up.

"We are testing all patients coming into this institution," Couris explained. "We just completed testing all existing in-patients at this institution."

DeSantis said the statistics are a positive outlook for Floridians who are looking for businesses to reopen soon.

"A lot of those doomsday scenarios have not come to pass," he said. "We're all very focused on testing. If people do want to be tested, the capacity is there. Especially at the drive-thru testing sites. Folks should see a light at the end of the tunnel. It's not going to be something that a switch is going to be flipped. This is going to be methodical and data-driven."

The state has been accepting public comments through an online portal for residents to provide feedback on reopening the state's economy.

Dr. Charles Lockwood with USF Health said there are four preconditions required to reopen Florida's economy, including testing and tracing.

"There will be outbreaks and there will be flares but it will allow us to go back to a normal state," he explained. "We have to test a lot more folks."

Antibody testing will begin Monday at Tampa General Hospital. DeSantis said a Miami will receive a "big shipment" of antibody tests by May 1.

Meanwhile, Florida’s unemployment website has been a major headache for many Floridians who are out of work and looking for some relief.

That website was down all weekend in an attempt to catch up on all the claims that have been pending now for several weeks. It was supposed to be back online at 8 a.m. Monday, but users were still complaining about issues accessing it. Some are reporting messages that it will not be online until 10:30 a.m.

"This weekend processed 300,000 claims and payments," DeSantis said. "That's going to hit people's bank accounts today and tomorrow. We would've done a total of over 500,000 payments. This has not been an easy thing but I can tell you this has been worked on 24/7."

More than 1.8 million claims have been filed into the faulty system. However, only a small percentage of those who have filed have actually been approved for benefits. With more applications coming in on a daily basis, many people are frustrated, fearing they won’t be able to get the assistance they need.

Floridians have been calling on Governor Desantis to fix the problem for over a month. During a COVID-19 briefing update on Sunday, he said that they are doing everything they can to fix the systems issues and process those claims as soon as possible.

The site was supposed to be back up and running as scheduled by 8 a.m. Monday morning.

