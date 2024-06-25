DeSantis signs bill allocating $20M for boosting security in Jewish day schools

There’s a new push in the state to help boost security at Jewish Day Schools and preschools across Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation on Tuesday that allocated $20 million for beefing up security, which he said is in response to a rise in antisemitic remarks.

The allocated funds by the Department of Education will cover things like security cameras, fencing, shatter resistant glass for windows and hiring extra security guards.

There are several private Jewish schools in Tampa that will get this money, like the Hillel Academy of Tampa, which has taken in students from Israel following the October 7 attack by Hamas, that killed 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians.

"It's extremely helpful for us, because right now, I mean, we do have security, and we have systems, and we have an armed guard, but we have to spend a significant amount of our own, you know, profits and financial resources to pay for it," said Carolyn Fink with the Hillel Academy of Tampa. "And so this will really help ensure that we can navigate our resources and use them in other areas, knowing that our security is being taken care of."

"It’s the kind of security that, frankly, no school should need. But unfortunately, we live in a time where Jewish kids need a little bit of extra security," said Rep. Randy Fine, the bill's co-sponsor.

Six Florida house members opposed the bill in Tallahassee, wanting similar security funding for all public schools. But for now, the measure was signed by DeSantis, and will take effect July 1.

