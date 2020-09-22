Despite pandemic, Bradenton students collect necessities for hurricane victims

Sitting outside Electa Lee Magnet Middle School, you can't miss the white trailer with "changing the future through leadership and innovation" printed on the side.

Emily Rodriguez is a member of Future Business Leaders of America. The group was in the middle of collecting donations to take to Louisiana for victims of Hurricane Laura when Hurricane Sally brought devastation to the Panhandle.

The middle school students plans changed to help both.

"I wanted to help my community in a bigger way than I can," said Emily Rodriguez. "With the pandemic, I feel like it’s horrible already, when the hurricane struck it’s even worse."

Electa Lee Magnet Middle School FBLA

"There was a lot of water that came through, it wasn’t as much wind damage, but it was the 4-5 foot wall of water that came through," said Richard Daenell, a business teacher and the FBLA advisor for Electa Lee.

Daenell helped students collect pallets of food, water, cleaning supplies, clothes and more.

"I brought things from my home and I told my family and parents to bring donations," said Angela Garcia.

It's the fourth year students have collected goods for areas hit hard by hurricanes. COVID-19 made it more challenging to get donations.

"It was a little bit more difficult because we didn’t get as many donations as we have in the past years, because of this, but we still have a whole bunch," said Sydney Christophel.

Even though students are spread out, some on e-learning, they've come together for others.

Donations needed by Electa Lee Magnet Middle School FBLA to help hurricane victims

"They have definitely stepped up. They know this will have a bigger impact than years prior," said Daenell.

In years prior, students were able to make the trip. This year, it'll be Daenell and his principal.

Students will connect digitally as donations are dropped off. They'll be able to watch the impact they've made.

"I have a bunch of middle schoolers and If they can do this than anybody else can too," said Daenell.

Donations can still be dropped off at Electa Lee Magnet Middle School at 4000 53rd Ave W., Bradenton. Call 941-727-6500 for more information.