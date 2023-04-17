Despite recent rainfall, Tampa Bay area still at high risk of wildfires

With wildfire season off to a hot and early start, Monday's overnight rainfall in Tampa Bay is a welcome sight, but it is not nearly enough.

"The rain is a relief, but it's not a fix," said Florida Forest Supervisor Tommy Price.

The Tampa Bay area is at least 5 inches below its typical 30-year rainfall averages. The latest drought map shows that much of the state remains at "severe drought status," FFS officials say the risk for wildfires is still "very high."

"Although it looks like everything will be nice and wet within a day or so of drying out, this will be right back off to the races and potential for wildfires to be there," Price said.

A fire warning sign keeping residents updated

Statewide forestry officials have already battled well over 1000 wildfires, with nearly fifty considered to be active at the moment. Fox 13's Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto says when it comes to getting out of drought status:

"I don't think there's a specific number, several inches, we'll say. The key now is to get from now until the rainy season starts, and it is always done in late May early June," he said.

But until then, even with the rainfall like we've had, firefighters will stay on their toes.

"It might not be as bad as River Ranch fire for the next couple days, but the potential for fires are there, and any fire that we have to fight is a potential fire someone could get hurt on," said Price.