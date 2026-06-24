Detroit Lions player arrested in connection to violent Tampa armed robbery, kidnapping

The Brief Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold was arrested Wednesday evening in connection with a violent Tampa armed robbery and kidnapping case. Investigators named Arnold as the primary conspirator behind a February incident where three teenagers were targeted and held at gunpoint. Six other suspects are also facing charges related to the incident.



Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has been arrested four months after a Tampa armed robbery and kidnapping linked to an Airbnb the player rented in Largo.

Tampa police arrest cornerback

What we know:

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold turned himself into the Orient Road Jail in Hillsborough County Wednesday evening. The 23-year-old NFL player faces four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery stemming from an incident back on Feb. 4, that left three teens with visible injuries from being battered, held at gunpoint and pistol-whipped before their personal property was stolen.

Pictured: Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold.

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Investigators believe Arnold served as the primary conspirator in a targeted assault in the 14000 block of North 46th Street in Tampa. Six other suspects have been arrested in this case, according to investigators, including:

Ariana Del Valle, 19 : Three counts of armed robbery and three counts of kidnapping.

Jasmine Randazzo, 19 : Three counts of armed robbery and three counts of kidnapping.

Lyndell Hudson II, 26 : Three counts of armed robbery, three counts of armed kidnapping and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Christion Williams, 24 : Three counts of armed robbery, three counts of armed kidnapping and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Boakai Hilton, Jr., 23: Three counts of kidnapping and three counts of armed robbery.

Freddie Hughes, 27: Three counts of kidnapping and three counts of armed robbery.

Violent confrontation unfolds

The backstory:

This all began, though, at an Airbnb in Largo that Arnold rented and stayed at with other friends, including the six suspects who have also been arrested. Authorities said multiple items belonging to Arnold were stolen from the Airbnb on February 1 with losses totaling more than $250,000.

The NFL player believed the three victims were the ones who took the items, so Tampa police said Arnold and Hilton directed Randazzo and Del Valle to lure one victim to an apartment in Tampa. When the victims arrived around midnight on Feb. 4, Williams and Hudson ambushed them from inside a closet.

Pictured: Six other suspect arrested in the Tampa armed robbery and kidnapping case.

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The teens were held at gunpoint, battered, and pistol-whipped while Del Valle streamed the assault to Arnold, Hilton and Hughes. According to investigators, Arnold ordered them to go inside, where the suspects stole property from the victims before forcing them to leave at around 1:40 a.m.

Multiple suspects face charges

Dig deeper:

The six other suspects were arrested in the armed robbery and kidnapping by Tampa police between February 4 and March 21.

Tampa police later confirmed that the three teenage victims were completely innocent and had no involvement in the original theft of Arnold's personal property at the home rented in Largo.

Representative for Terrion Arnold responds

The other side:

A representative for Arnold said he voluntarily surrendered because of an outstanding arrest warrant. They released the following statement after his arrest late Wednesday evening:

"Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence.

There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations. Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences.

Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication."