Disgruntled ex-employee accused of shooting at former boss during argument over unpaid wages: HCSO

Deputies have arrested a man they say pointed a gun at his former employer’s head and pulled the trigger during a dispute over unpaid wages.

The backstory:

Deputies say on June 14, Rajache Greenlee, 34, confronted his former employer at a construction site on Versailles Drive in Tampa about an ongoing money dispute.

During the encounter, investigators say Greenlee pulled out a handgun, pressed it into the victim’s forehead, threatened to kill him, and fired a round that narrowly missed.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Greenlee then forced his way into the residence under the victim's care, damaged $1,000 of property and stole a nail gun before leaving.

Detectives said they quickly identified Greenlee as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Greenlee was taken into custody on June 16 in Pinellas County with the help of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Greenlee has been charged with:

Attempted second-degree murder

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony with a weapon

Armed burglary of a dwelling

Robbery with a firearm

What they're saying:

"This was a reckless and violent outburst that could have ended in tragedy," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Pointing a firearm at someone's head and pulling the trigger over a financial dispute shows an alarming disregard for human life. There is no place for this kind of behavior in our community."

What's next:

The incident is still under investigation.

