Minor League Baseball players involved in head-on jet ski crash in Lido Key, Orioles confirm

The Brief The Baltimore Orioles say "some" of their minor league players were involved in a jet ski crash on Sunday. The head-on collision in Lido Key sent four people into the water on Sunday. Two were hospitalized. Monday and Tuesday's Florida Complex League Orioles games were postponed in the aftermath of the crash.



Officials with the Baltimore Orioles confirmed to FOX 13 that players in the organization's minor league system were among the four people involved in a head-on jet ski crash in Lido Key on Sunday.

The backstory:

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), two jet skis with two people each on board collided head-on, sending all four occupants into the water.

Good Samaritans helped the four people back to shore, officials said.

Two people on board one of the jet skis suffered minor injuries while the operator and passenger of the second vessel were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

What they're saying:

In a statement sent to FOX 13 on Tuesday morning, the Orioles said players from their Florida Complex League affiliate were involved in the crash, writing:

"On Sunday afternoon, some of our players were involved in a jet ski accident in Sarasota, Florida. Due to the circumstances, Monday and Tuesday’s FCL games have been postponed. For the privacy of our players and their families, we will not share additional details at this time."

Officials have not said what caused the two jet skis to crash head-on.

The Source: This story was written using a statement from the Baltimore Orioles, along with a previous FOX 13 News report containing details from the FWC and the Sarasota County Fire Department.

