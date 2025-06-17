Grady Judd: Chicago police officer arrested at Polk County resort for attacking security guard

The Brief Dwayne Ocasio, a Chicago police officer, was arrested on Friday night, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. Judd says Ocasio attacked a security guard at the Westgate River Ranch Resort. Ocasio faces a battery charge and has bonded out of jail.



Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd shared details Tuesday on the arrest of a Chicago police officer accused of attacking a security guard at a resort while using a racial slur.

The backstory:

According to Judd, deputies responded last Friday night to the Westgate River Ranch Resort.

Judd says Dwayne Ocasio, 32, was among a group of people around a golf cart in the middle of the road when a security guard asked them to move out of the way.

"You know what this guy did? He cussed the security guard, used a racial slur – that's right – and then pushed the security guard," Judd said.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Judd says Ocasio told the security guard he was a Miami police officer, but deputies later learned he works for the Chicago Police Department.

Deputies found Ocasio in a room at the resort, according to Judd, and he refused to come out.

"After about 10 minutes of knocking on the door and saying ‘Polk County Sheriff’s Office,' this guy from inside said, ‘who the blank is the Polk County Sheriff’s Office?," Judd said. "He said, ‘I don’t give a blank what the Polk County Sheriff's Office, or who the sheriff's office is.'"

Judd says investigators eventually arrested Ocasio after the security guard identified him as the attacker.

Mugshot of Dwayne Ocasio. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

"Now he knows who the Polk County Sheriff's Office is when we put him in the Polk County Jail," Judd said. "I bet the people of Chicago are not happy with him using racial slurs and battering somebody and giving our deputies a hard time."

What's next:

Ocasio faces a battery charge. Jail records show he bonded out on Saturday.

The Source: This story was written with information from Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Polk County jail records.

