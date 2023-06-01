Disney employee among 8 men arrested in ‘horrific’ Polk County child pornography bust, deputies say

Eight men, including a Disney employee, a self-employed boudoir photographer, and employees of major retail chains, are facing 1,280 felony charges after Polk County deputies say they had ties to child pornography.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the men were arrested during "Operation May's Monsters," an investigation by the PCSO computer crimes unit which focused on identifying those who possessed and distributed child pornography.

Detectives say the child pornography included thousands of photos and videos depicting babies, toddlers, and children being sexually battered, forced to engage in sex acts, or displayed in sexually explicit poses.

"These videos and photographs are some of the most horrific my detectives have ever seen - images of children being forced to expose their genitalia and raped," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "Each time one of these monsters upload and share child pornography, they are feeding a child exploitation pipeline and they are victimizing children over and over again. Parents, this is another stark reminder of why it is important to get all in your child's business when it comes to their gaming stations, cell phones, and other electronic devices."

Sheriff Judd is expected to provide more information on the child pornography bust during a press conference at 1 p.m. on Thursday.