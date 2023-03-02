What does it take to be a member of the SWAT team?

The show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test gives a glimpse into what it takes to be a part of the elite groups of our military. Not everyone is built for it.

FOX 13’s Allie Corey spent a day with Polk County SWAT training their next group of recruits. Just like in the show, they’re pushed to their mental and physical limit, and then pushed some more, to determine if they have what it takes.

Out at the training facility in Polk County, physical and mental toughness is put to the test.

"This is where they get their basic skills such as breeching, working together as a team, entry training," explained Lt. A.W. Marvin.

A SWAT school student trains in water in Polk County.

Lieutenant A.W. Marvin leads the Polk County team and has 22 years under his belt.

READ: New task force takes aim at gangs after major uptick in drive-by shootings in Polk County

"I still go out on calls. I’m the SWAT commander for the team so I’m in charge of the day-to-day operations and for the tactics and deployment of the team during operations," explained Lt. Marvin.

The SWAT team has to be ready at a moment's notice.

The men and women who’ve made it to SWAT school, have already passed the excruciating physical training test and are fighting to make it through six days of SWAT school. If they can survive the six days of in in-class and field training, they can survive real-life scenarios.

"You have to be a thinker you have to able to see what’s going on and have to be able to think while your operating," explained Lt. Marvin.

READ: Polk County detention deputy, 22, killed in off-duty crash aspired to be on the SWAT team

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says it’s not often they need SWAT, but when they do, he’s confident in their skills.

The sheriff's SWAT unit vehicle.

"It’s kind of like SEAL training at the local level for law enforcement. Whenever you call your SWAT team to go to work you put your swat team commander in charge and you flip the switch to green and then they have the authority to do what they need to do," explained Sheriff Judd.

That call could come after a long shift or in the middle of the night. They have to be ready for the worst-case scenario at any moment.

READ: 'Absolute mayhem': Suspect dead after shootout in Poinciana, Polk County sheriff says

Lt. Marvin explained, "This is all technique and stamina and they get tested the last day of the school to see if they’re going to make it."

A SWAT school recruit trains in Polk County.

Twenty-nine-year-old Brittany Whittington is one of two women in SWAT school.

READ: Two dozen arrested, several wanted in Polk County child sex predator sting

"Everyone is built for a purpose and I feel like this is my purpose," she said.

Swat school training.

Whittington has five years of law enforcement experience and says she wanted to prove to herself she was capable of being on SWAT.

"Just to kind of be that influence because law enforcement is a male-dominated field so it’s nice to kind of see female faces in there every once in a while, you don’t have be a boy to run with the boys," Whittington said with a smile.

The men and women who’ve made it to SWAT school, have already passed the excruciating physical training test and are fighting to make it through six days of SWAT school.

The trainees are also getting tested on how well they work together.

READ: More than 200 arrested in Polk County human trafficking bust

"This is all about teamwork. I can have somebody come out who’s great as an individual but doesn’t work well in a team environment. If you can’t work well in a team environment you won’t work well with SWAT so we won’t accept you," said Lt. Marvin.

The trainees are also getting tested on how well they work together.

Sheriff Judd said, "It takes hard work to get on the SWAT team, it’s even harder to stay on the SWAT team."

Once they make it onto SWAT, they continue to train 20 hours a month sharpening their skills

Once the students make it onto the SWAT team, they continue to train 20 hours a month sharpening their skills.

So when the call comes, they’re ready.

"We take hard-working men and women who have the desire to serve and keep the community safe and give them extraordinary training that makes them extraordinary people," explained Sheriff Judd.