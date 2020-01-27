Docked boat destroyed by fire, owner seriously injured in New Port Richey
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A boat owner was injured when his vessel caught fire while docked in New Port Richey.
Pasco County Fire Rescue said the owner was seriously injured, suffering second-degree burns on 15% of their body.
It happened on a dock at the end of Marlin Drive, in the canal community of Gulf Harbors, in New Port Richey.
Crews said they arrived to find the 20-foot boat on a lift, fully involved.
