Doctor’s new book offers advice on surviving and thriving amid holiday stress

The holidays may conjure up feelings of joy and wonder, but the season can often be stressful with many people struggling to survive. That's why Dr. Doni Wilson wrote a book to help everyone thrive and not just survive the stress of the holidays.

Her new book, ‘Master your Stress, Reset your Health’, offers tools to help people be healthy even though they are exposed to stress.

She says the tips in her book come from her own experience and what she’s learned from seeing patients over the last 22 years.

She says the top three things that cause stress during the holiday season are finances, family dynamics, and not taking care of yourself.

READ: Spirit of giving remains strong despite inflation, non-profits say

She recommends thinking about the acronym CARE, which stands for clean eating, adequate sleep, recovery activities and exercise.

Dr. Wilson says it can be broken down into simple strategies to help people take care of themselves.

READ: How to decorate your Christmas tree like pro this holiday season

She says oftentimes children will pick up on their parent's anxiety and stress and that can cause anxiety and stress for the kids at the moment and later on in life.

Dr. Wilson’s holiday survival guide recommends:

15minutes of meditation

15 minutes of gratitude

20 minutes of sunlight, connecting with nature

30 minutes of daily movement

30 minutes of a break. Doing something you love.

Drinking 64 ounces of water per day

LINK: Click here for more information on Dr. Wilson's book.