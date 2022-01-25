Dog dies following overnight Palmetto house fire

article

A fire destroyed a Palmetto home and fire crews said the family's dog passed away overnight.

Investigators are trying to determine what sparked the fire, which occurred along Bayshore Boulevard around 1 a.m. Tuesday. The North River Fire District officials said the two-story home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Power lines also fell in front of the home, forcing firefighters to keep some distance from the residence. They eventually got the flames under control once the power was cut, but the home collapsed and is now a total loss.

Crews said the homeowners made it out safely, but their dog did not. They declined help from the Red Cross.