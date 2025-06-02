Dog rescued from hot Florida car after owner left it inside to go to the beach: Deputies
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested after deputies say he left his dog inside a hot car while he went to the beach.
The backstory:
According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received multiple reports of a small dog being in a hot car for about an hour.
Deputies say the car wasn’t running, and the windows were slightly cracked.
Using a ‘lock-out’ kit, deputies gained access to the vehicle, freed the yorkie and gave it water.
Courtesy: Walton County Sheriff's Office
The deputies called the phone number on the dog’s collar and said a short time later, Andy Matute Villatoro, 26, of Houston, Texas, showed up and was arrested for animal cruelty.
Deputies said Villatoro was at the beach.
Courtesy: Walton County Sheriff's Office
Walton County Animal Services also responded to the scene and tested the temperature inside the vehicle.
The temperature reading came back as 120 degrees.
Courtesy: Walton County Sheriff's Office
Dig deeper:
WCSO says it takes only minutes for an animal to die inside a hot car even with the windows cracked.
Officials noted that the temperature inside a car can reach more than 100 degrees in less than 10 minutes when it is 85 degrees outside. Dogs can suffer heatstroke, brain damage, or death during that time.
What they're saying:
In a social media post, WCSO stated, "It’s not only dangerous and inhumane — it’s illegal."
The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Walton County Sheriff's Office.
