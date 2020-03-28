DOH Sarasota pauses COVID-19 drive-thru test site until Tuesday due to lack of appointments

The Department of Health in Sarasota County, Sarasota County Government along with Sarasota Memorial Hospital decided to pause the COVID-19 Drive-Thru testing site located at Twin Lakes Park in Sarasota until Tuesday, March 31.

To date, more than 60 people have been tested, however, DOH Sarasota has not been able to fill the 50 appointment slots per day.

DOH Sarasota said by pausing operations for two days community members who believe they have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 will have more time to seek medical advice, have a test ordered, and receive an appointment to visit the testing site. The two-day pause also gives the healthcare workers at the site a break.

Anyone wanting to be tested at a Sarasota County COVID-19 testing site must be referred by a physician. The physician's office will contact DOH Sarasota who will then contact the individual with an appointment day and time.

The site will be re-open at 8 a.m. Tuesday and run until noon.

The site has been set up at Twin Lakes Park, located at 6700 Clark Road in Sarasota Individuals being tested must be in a vehicle and remain in their vehicle at all times. Those being tested must also present a photo ID an prescription for specimen collection, written by their healthcare provider.

Sarasota County residents who believe they may have COVID-19 are asked to call the Sarasota County COVID-19 call center at (941) 861-2883 before visiting a hospital emergency room.

