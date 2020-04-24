Expand / Collapse search

Dolphins appear to glow as they swim in bioluminescent water

Dolphins appear to glow as they glide through bioluminescent water.

NEWPORT, Calif. - Some boaters were treated to a spectacular sight off the coast of Newport Beach California when a group of glowing dolphins glided through the water.

However, the dolphins weren’t glowing on their own.

The neon color was caused by bioluminescent phytoplankton in the water around them.

Newport Coastal Adventure said it happened on Wednesday night when its captain and a friend went out to look for dolphins and captured the beautiful light show.
 