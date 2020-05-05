Donor makes dollar-for-dollar match on donations to Humane Society of Pinellas

The Humane Society of Pinellas says the state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of almost all of its fundraising events, which are critical to helping stray pets find forever homes.

Thanks to the generosity of Helen and David Henwood, every dollar donated to the no-kill shelter will be matched, up to $35,000, but time is running out for HSP to reach its goal. The giving event ends at 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, May 5.

As of Tuesday afternoon, HSP was $2,650 short of its goal.

The donation drive is part of a global day of giving, dubbed Giving Tuesday. The day is designed to drive generosity, citizen engagement, and philanthropy for communities and nonprofits around the world.

To contribute to the Humane Society of Pinellas and have your donation matched, visit https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E76187&id=137.