Dover mobile home engulfed in flames: HCFR

A mobile home in Dover was destroyed early Saturday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

First responders say they received a call around 7:55 a.m. from the 3800 block of Tanner Road in Dover. Fire crews could see a column of smoke from a distance, according to officials.

Firefighter arrived to the single-wide mobile home and saw heavy smoke and fire coming through the roof. Crews say they pulled hose lines to fight the fire from inside and were able to extinguish the blaze within five minutes.

More crews arrived and conducted searches and assisted with water supply, according to authorities.

Officials say there were no occupants inside the house at the time of the fire. The American Red Cross was called to help the displace adult resident, according to HCFR.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.