Dozens gather for International Women's Day Rally in Tampa

The Brief Dozens of demonstrators took to the streets in Tampa on Sunday afternoon. The rally was for International Women's Day. The group called attention to issues women face across the globe and here at home.



There were a few dozen people packed into the area in front of Tampa City Hall on International Women's Day.

What we know:

This International Women's Day rally was organized by the Tampa Immigrants Rights Committee alongside other groups.

Valentina Beron is a co-founder of the Tampa Immigrants Rights Committee.

"We're here to say that we want to protect women and that includes all women but especially immigrant women under the Trump administration," Beron said.

"We have the recognize that we must defend women, we must defend our communities and stand up and keep fighting against the attacks we face every day," said Manny Ramirez, a demonstrator.

Sunday's movement was not just to focus on women in our community but on women around the world.

Jhordan Montes Sandoval was there representing the Tampa Democratic Socialists of America.

"International solidarity is at the basis of solidarity for all women. It's not just women here in the US that are the immigrants here in the US but across the globe," said Montes Sandoval. "So women that are in Iran or in Palestine or in Congo, Sudan, all these other places, we stand alongside them because we're fighting the same struggle."

What they're saying:

And with the conflict in Iran killing men and women alike this group wanted to call attention to the ways women are targeted during a war.

"Women are always the first target of war. We're out there saying, no war on Iran, no war in Venezuela, no war on Cuba, no war anywhere," Ramirez said.

The group says it is important to remember that LGBTIQ women face a different set of circumstances.

"They're discriminated against because of their queer identities," said Montes Sandoval "So women of all types of all identities should be upheld, especially with our trans women, especially those who are in our BIPOC community."

Why you should care:

Finally, they say these issues, despite being women's issues, are things that affect everyone.

"So, attack on women is attack on all of us, right? And whether it's an issue again of war, of migrant justice, right, in every one of these spaces, we have to stand up for each other," Ramirez said.

The White House released a Presidential Message from President Donald Trump for Women's History Month.

"This month, we recognize and honor the incredible women who have built our Nation, formed our conscience, and elevated our spirit. May their legacies continue to inspire future generations of citizens to strive for excellence, lead proudly, and carry forth the enduring values that make America the greatest country in the history of the world."