Dozens gather to remember 7-year-old boy killed by driver during walk with father

Nearly a hundred people in Palmetto came to support each other, at the spot where a boy lost his life.

James Linzi had only celebrated his seventh birthday on Tuesday. Wednesday, investigators say he was walking on the sidewalk with his dad when 35-year-old Aaron Naylor lost control of his van. Police say Naylor was high on drugs when he jumped a curb, smashed through a street sign and bushes before hitting Linzi on the sidewalk.

His father tried to get him out of the way, but it was too late.

"Everyone is doing the best that they can. Everyone is handling it differently. Everyone is just trying to get through it," said John Freymann who was James jiu-jitsu instructor.

PREVIOUS: ‘They were inseparable’: Child walking alongside father hit, killed by man allegedly on drugs, police say

Linzi will be laid to rest next week.

Naylor is charged with DWI manslaughter.