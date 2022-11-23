One Hour Suppers: Dr. BBQ's smoked turkey salad roll
TAMPA, Fla. - This turkey salad can be adjusted to your liking in many ways. Feel free to improvise. You can add a leaf of romaine to the bun before you add the salad or even serve it in a lettuce wrap.
This recipe makes six servings.
Ingredients:
- Two cups diced smoked Turkey
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup finely chopped celery
- Two tablespoons chopped pecans
- Two tablespoons dried cranberries
- One medium Roma tomatoes, seeded and cut into small dice
- One tablespoon chopped chives, plus additional for garnish
- Zest of ½ lime
- Six Split top hot dog buns
Put the turkey in a large bowl. Add the mayonnaise and toss gently. Add the celery, pecans, Craisins, tomato, chives and the lime zest. Season with salt and pepper. Toss gently until everything is well incorporated. Toast the buns if desired. Then divide the turkey salad evenly among them. Garnish with a little chopped chive.