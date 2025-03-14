Dr. BBQ's seafood chowder

Ray’s Seafood Chowder

½ lb bacon, cut into small dice

1/2 red onion cut into small dice

2 ribs of celery cut into small dice

3 cloves garlic crushed

1 cup clam juice

3 cups Veg broth

½ teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1 teaspoon Salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 medium russet potatoes washed and cut into medium dice

2 pounds of any combination of fish, shrimp, scallops or crabmeat

4 cups half-and-half

¼ cup Flour

½ cup Milk

Parsley

Hot sauce

In a Dutch oven over medium heat, cook the bacon, stirring occasionally until crisp. Add the onion, celery and garlic. Cook stirring occasionally for 3 to 4 minutes until the onion and celery are soft. Add the clam juice, vegetable stock, thyme, salt and pepper. Stir and bring to a simmer. Add the potatoes and return to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes until the potatoes are soft. Add the seafood and continue cooking for 5 minutes until it’s cooked through. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour and milk. Add to the chowder and mix well. Return to a simmer and cook for 2-3 minutes until thickened.

Check for salt and pepper and add if needed. Spoon the chowder into bowls and top with a little fresh chopped parsley for garnish. Serve with hot sauce on the side.

Makes about 8 servings

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: