Dr. BBQ's seafood chowder
Ray’s Seafood Chowder
TAMPA - ½ lb bacon, cut into small dice
1/2 red onion cut into small dice
2 ribs of celery cut into small dice
3 cloves garlic crushed
1 cup clam juice
3 cups Veg broth
½ teaspoon dried thyme leaves
1 teaspoon Salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
2 medium russet potatoes washed and cut into medium dice
2 pounds of any combination of fish, shrimp, scallops or crabmeat
4 cups half-and-half
¼ cup Flour
½ cup Milk
Parsley
Hot sauce
In a Dutch oven over medium heat, cook the bacon, stirring occasionally until crisp. Add the onion, celery and garlic. Cook stirring occasionally for 3 to 4 minutes until the onion and celery are soft. Add the clam juice, vegetable stock, thyme, salt and pepper. Stir and bring to a simmer. Add the potatoes and return to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes until the potatoes are soft. Add the seafood and continue cooking for 5 minutes until it’s cooked through. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour and milk. Add to the chowder and mix well. Return to a simmer and cook for 2-3 minutes until thickened.
Check for salt and pepper and add if needed. Spoon the chowder into bowls and top with a little fresh chopped parsley for garnish. Serve with hot sauce on the side.
Makes about 8 servings
