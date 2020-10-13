Drive-in theater opens at Armature Works, for a limited time

article

Over at Armature Works, the popular food hall is reviving a old-fashioned way to watch a movie, all while incorporating social distancing.

Starting Thursday, the Tampa food hall has teamed up with Rooftop Cinema Club to bring the drive-in theatre experience through Nov. 1.

Guests are able to view films projected onto a 52-foot screen. Downtown Tampa's skyline and Hillsborough River will be the scenic backdrop. The audio for the movie will broadcast through an FM radio station.

Tickets, which range between $22 and $34 -- price per vehicle, are available for purchase on the Rooftop Cinema Club's website.

Opening night was a showing of "Grease," followed by "Jurassic Park" and "Friday" with showtimes on Oct. 16.

Advertisement

READ: Ybor City's newest hotel honors one of its forgotten founding fathers

Other upcoming movies include "Hocus Pocus," "Black Panther," and "Space Jam."

The company has also issued COVID-19 safety guidelines for those who wish to watch a movie at Armature Works. This includes wearing a mask when exiting a vehicle. Their safety rules can be viewed here.