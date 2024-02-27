Driver accused of killing two in Largo crash arrested again for making threat: Investigators

The Clearwater man accused of killing two people in a Largo crash three weeks ago has been arrested again after threatening to kill a woman, according to officials in an arrest affidavit.

Ilia Andoni was arrested Monday after the woman reported the threat to authorities. An officer with the Clearwater Police Department said in the report that Andoni told the victim, "everyone pay one day, stay safe before I kill you."

The woman was in fear for her life and removed her screen name from the conversation, according to authorities. He was later arrested after officers made contact with him.

Andoni was out on bail after being charged with two counts of vehicular homicide after a crash along Starkey Road on Jan. 28. Paulino Trejo-Mendoza, 26, and Ariadna Sanchez Monroy, 22, were both killed in the crash.

The Largo Police Department said Andoni was driving at 92 miles per hour in a 45 mile-per-hour-zone on East Bay Drive when the crash happened. Investigators said he ran a red light and crashed into the car Trejo-Mendoza and Monroy were in.

Andoni was taken to the hospital, but was eventually released. His arrest for the crash came after a week-long investigation.

"He should have been taken to jail right then and there," said Olivia Mendoza-Perez, Paulino's mother, through a translator, after Andoni's first arrest. "He had a lot of plans to be happy forever, to be with us and take care of us. And for them to have taken his life like that is unfair."

Trejo-Mendoza was born and raised in Clearwater and graduated from Clearwater High School. Monroy, a lawyer from Mexico, was visiting family in the area for the next two weeks.

"One decision took two amazing lives away," said Paulino's sister, Magali Trejo-Mendoza.

