Driver dies after car crashes into Hillsborough County home, deputies say

A woman was sitting on her couch Wednesday night when she said a car crashed into her Town 'N Country home.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Michael Hill was driving southbound on Sheldon Road when he slammed into the residence. Hill died at the scene.

Deputies say alcohol and speed appeared to play a role in the crash.

The homeowner said her electricity had to be shut off and she has major damage to her bedroom.