Driver dies following crash on Tyrone Boulevard in St. Pete, police say

St. Pete police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Monday.

Around 7:30 p.m., police said the driver of a 2013 Hyundai four-door vehicle was in the curb lane of Tyrone Boulevard North. Meanwhile, the driver of a 2020 Lincoln SUV turned left from 34th Avenue North onto Tyrone Blvd. and into the path of the Hyundai.

Police said both vehicles crashed, and the female driver of the Hyundai was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg in critical condition. Later on, she passed away.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation. Both drivers have not been publicly identified by police.