Driver escapes after massive tree falls on SUV

A lucky driver in a Philadelphia suburb walked away from her wrecked SUV after a dead tree fell on the vehicle as she was stopped in traffic on Monday.

Security footage captured by John DeBow shows the moment the tree fell on the white SUV outside a gas station in Kennett Square.

Immediately after it falls, the driver gets out of the car and walks quickly to the car in front of hers, where the driver of that car gets out and talks to her.

According to one report, the woman was picked up from the scene by a relative.