Driver fleeing from deputies crashes into California backyard pool, officials say
article
LEMON GROVE, Calif. - A tow truck crew didn't have a typical call from one Southern California city.
Around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the city of Lemon Grove, deputies responded to a report of two cars driving wildly. The deputies pursued the cars, but called it off for safety reasons.
A short time later, they said they received a call of a car having gone off the road and into the pool at a private residence.
Deputies responded to the scene but there was no sign of the driver.
No one at the home was injured.