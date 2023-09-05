Driver taken to hospital after crash involving two semi-trucks in Lake Wales: PCSO

article

A semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a fiery crash on SR 60 near Lake Wales Road in Polk County, deputies said.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the crash involved two semis. One of the semi-trucks was driving slowly across the railroad tracks on SR 60 just northwest of the Lake Wales Airport when it was rear-ended by the other semi.

READ: Father accused in son’s brutal murder gives fake name during first court appearance, held without bond

Deputies said flammable materials in the second semi-truck caught fire after the crash. The fire was extinguished by first responders, officials said.

The driver who was taken to the hospital is expected to recover from their injuries, according to PCSO.

The roads in the area are currently shut down, and traffic is being rerouted onto Logistics Parkway.