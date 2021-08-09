Driver who crashed into Tampa Waffle House hit gas pedal instead of brakes, police say

article

The driver behind the wheel of the car that crashed into a Waffle House on Sunday was trying to park his vehicle, but ended up crashing into the side of the restaurant, police said Monday.

Tampa police said it appears the driver, who has not been publicly identified, was attempting to park on the west side of the restaurant around 2 p.m. They said as he pulled into a parking spot, he pressed on the gas pedal instead of the brakes.

As a result, the vehicle crashed into the west side of the building, police said, and came to a rest inside the occupied Waffle House. The restaurant is located at 3009 West Columbus Drive.

Five people were taken to a hospital following the crash. Tampa Fire Rescue reported one of the people seriously injured was a child.

Patrons told FOX 13 that the truck shattered the restaurant's windows and drove halfway through the business before coming to a stop.

Rescue officials say an elderly man, who is a regular customer at the restaurant, was behind the wheel during the crash.