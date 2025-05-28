Driving on Clearwater Beach leads to DUI arrest

The Brief A Pinellas Park man has been arrested for driving on Clearwater Beach while under the influence of alcohol. Jayden Rosa is charged with Vehicular Traffic on Coastal Beaches and Driving Under the Influence. Rosa has been released after posting a $650 bond.



Early Tuesday morning, Clearwater Police observed something that was not supposed to be happening on Clearwater Beach. A Nissan sedan was driving along the sand in the area near 7 Rockaway Street.

The backstory:

This isn’t Daytona Beach; cars aren’t allowed on Gulf beaches, and certainly not in Clearwater where the possibility of encountering a tourist taking a moonlight stroll is high.

Clearwater Police Officer Ryan Chandler made the unusual traffic stop of the 2017 Nissan and approached the driver.

He found Jayden Rosa in the driver’s seat with bloodshot and glassy eyes. According to the arrest report, an open bottle of "Fireball" whiskey was in the car.

Officer Chandler wrote that Rosa smelled of alcohol and refused to perform a breath test.

Chandler read the "Implied Consent" line that is printed on every valid Florida Driver’s License, but Rosa refused to comply with any further sobriety exercises.

What's next:

He was arrested and charged with vehicular traffic on coastal beaches and driving under the influence.

Rosa was booked into Pinellas County Jail and later released after posting $650 bond for the two charges.

The Source: This story was written from information obtained in the arrest report for Jayden Rosa.

