As drought conditions raise the fire risk, experts share ways to protect your home

With drought conditions persisting across the Tampa Bay area, fire dangers remain a growing concern for homeowners.

Dry vegetation, low humidity, and rising temperatures can quickly turn small sparks into fast-moving brush fires, making prevention and preparedness critical.

Interior of the home

Keep working fire extinguishers on hand.

Install a smoke alarm on each level of your home, inside and near all bedrooms.

Test monthly and replace batteries annually.

Vents

Clean the vents regularly.

Remove debris surrounding these areas.

Consider installing vent covers to prevent fire from entering through them.

Windows and doors

Windows and doors must be constructed to withstand high temperatures.

Regularly inspect windows and doors in your home and make sure they are sealed with no leaks.

Install dual-pane windows with tempered glass, shutters and insect screens.

What they're saying:

Joseph Gocsik, managing member of Forest Environmental Solutions, is warning the area about where you put your plants outside your home as well.

He says to give your home some space so nothing catches fire quickly.

"You need to have 50 feet of defensible space around your home and, so what that basically means is don't have vegetation and brushy woody shrubs just growing right up to your house going up into your soffits. You know, you have some landscaping, have some grass around your house to protect you, so in case there is a wildfire, that fire will stop or at least slow down before it hits your home," Gocsik said.

Roof

Regularly clear your roof and gutters of branches, leaves and other types of debris.

Roofs made of wood shingle or wood shake are especially vulnerable to fire.

Consider other, safer materials such as Class A asphalt/fiberglass, sheet metal, tile and concrete.

Eaves

Eaves are the edges of the roof that overhang the face of a wall and, normally, they’re there to protect the side of a building.

It is important to make sure that your eaves are made with fire-resistant materials and in good condition to ensure that a fire cannot enter your attic.

Balconies and Decks

Use fire-resistant and noncombustible materials to repair or add balconies or decks to your home.

Eliminate debris and combustible products surrounding these areas.

Consider fire-resistant and noncombustible furniture in outdoor spaces.

Gocsik also says these drought conditions are getting worse and explains the reasoning for this drought.

"It’s getting dangerous right now. We didn't have a lot of rain over the summer and coming into this winter, very much a lack of rain. So as we get into spring, trees and plants try to take more moisture out of the soil so that makes things even drier, and so, it's getting to a critical point now if we don't get moisture," Gocsik said.

Mandatory burn bans remain in place across the area, and firefighters are warning residents that illegal burning can lead to civil or criminal penalties.

Fire officials say brush fire season typically peaks in April and May, but this year’s conditions obviously are way earlier than that.

They urge residents to follow the burn bans and stay alert.