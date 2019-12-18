Drug-resistant bacteria linked to pet store puppies: CDC

Thirty people across 13 states have been sickened by a bacteria linked to the cutest of culprits, pet store puppies. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning about the outbreak this week.

"It's Campylobacter jejuni which is a bacteria that can be in an animal's feces," said Dr. Melissa Webster from Tampa Veterinary Hospital.

Some of the reported cases have been in Florida. Four patients were so sick they needed to be hospitalized.

According to the CDC, many of the cases involve people who played with puppies at a pet store, or work at pet stores, including Petland, which was named in the CDC's warning.

“Hearing about the outbreaks, dealing with those puppies, that’s very concerning," Webster said.

Experts say the dogs can appear healthy and clean and still carry the Campylobacter bacteria. So far, the bacteria in this outbreak are resistant to multiple antibiotics.

Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps that last about a week.

“What do all of us do with a new baby or a puppy, you know, we go and kiss on it,” said Webster. “And aye aye aye, that puppy may have licked it’s hiney and then it licks us."

The best way to protect yourself is to wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after touching puppies or dogs, after handling their food, and when you're finished cleaning up after them. Also, do not let canines lick your mouth, face or areas with broken skin.

"It can be something that a dog may have picked up drinking some contaminated water, eating some contaminated food,” Webster said.

The CDC has also issued detailed advice for pet store workers so they can stay healthy around the dogs.