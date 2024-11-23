Driver accused of hitting St. Pete police officer charged with DUI, SPPD says

A man accused of driving while impaired and hitting a St. Petersburg police officer early Saturday morning is behind bars.

The St. Pete Police Department says the driver drove through a stop sign and hit the marked police cruiser while it was heading through the intersection of 1st Ave. N and 23rd St. N.

Officials say that both drivers were treated for non-life threatening injuries and the officer was released with minor injuries.

Police say they arrested the driver and charged him with a DUI.

Authorities have not released any information on the suspect.

