Driver accused of hitting St. Pete police officer charged with DUI, SPPD says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man accused of driving while impaired and hitting a St. Petersburg police officer early Saturday morning is behind bars.
The St. Pete Police Department says the driver drove through a stop sign and hit the marked police cruiser while it was heading through the intersection of 1st Ave. N and 23rd St. N.
Officials say that both drivers were treated for non-life threatening injuries and the officer was released with minor injuries.
Police say they arrested the driver and charged him with a DUI.
Authorities have not released any information on the suspect.
