Accused DUI driver with suspended license jailed after crashing car in Lakeland

A drunk driver was arrested after crashing a car in Lakeland on Thursday, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Kevin Patrick, 55, was arrested for DUI and other charges after the single-vehicle crash on Creekwood Run in unincorporated Lakeland. Polk County deputies said Patrick has five prior DUI arrests and has had a suspended license for the past nine years.

PCSO responded the crash around 6:10 a.m., according to an affidavit. Deputies said they found a bronze Kia Sportage laying on its roof, and the driver's side door open. PCSO also confirmed an alcohol container was lying on the ground next to the crashed car.

According to deputies, Patrick was found wet and covered in grass and dirt walking on Creekwood Run about a mile from the crash scene. Patrick told deputies he found the key to the crashed Kia Sportage and was "thinking someone on Facebook would report it missing" and then he'd give it to the person.

Patrick later changed his story to deputies and said the car belonged to his roommate who was currently incarcerated. The sheriff's office said deputies smelled alcohol on Patrick and that his eyes were bloodshot and watery. Polk County deputies said he would frequently blink his eyes and slurred when he spoke.

Patrick was also found with a receipt to a Lakeland gas station, according to deputies. Detectives were able to look at security footage which showed Patrick driving the Kia Sportage at the gas station.

He was seen leaving the gas station, and investigators said he didn't stop before driving into the intersection. The store clerk at the gas station told deputies that Patrick is a frequent customer who buys alcohol.

Patrick was booked into the Polk County Jail and is being held without bond, according to PCSO.

Patrick's driver's license was suspended in 2013 and his criminal history includes seven felonies and 15 misdemeanors for DUI. He's also been arrested on charges including burglary, trespassing, aggravated assault, DUI with property damage, attempted to escape, and driving with a suspended license.