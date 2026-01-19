Duffy’s gearing up for the CFP National Championship watch party

The Brief The Indiana Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes will battle for the College Football Playoff National Title game. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. in Miami. The Hoosiers are vying for their first title in program history while the Hurricanes are hoping to win their sixth, their first one in 25 years. Duffy’s Sports Grill will be hosting a watch party for Monday night's game.



The stage is finally set for the College Football Playoff National Championship: the Indiana Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes are ready to face off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Despite this being on the Hurricanes’ home turf, they’re actually the underdog in this. The Hoosiers are favored to win by a touchdown.

Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana first steamrolled Alabama in the Rose Bowl, 38-3, before manhandling Oregon 56-22 in the Peach Bowl.

Heisman trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza is now playing in his hometown of Miami, and he’s ready to show out.

The Hoosiers are averaging 230 yards a game in the air and 284 yards on the ground. Head Coach Curt Cignetti is confident in his quarterback and the support they have as a whole, but knows this will not be easy.

"From our team mindset right now, in terms of us physically being here and one of our intentions are today, what we got to get done today. So it's been great. We've got a lot of momentum, but we're playing a great football team and Miami is tenacious up front on the defensive line, really physical on the offensive line, big running back athletes everywhere. Playmakers, wide receiver, you know, special teams are very good. They're playing on their home field, right? They didn't have to travel, so, it's a big mountain we have to climb," Coach Cignetti said.

READ: Brawl at Winter Haven youth baseball game ends with 3 arrests: police

Miami Hurricanes

Miami defeated Texas A&M in the first round of the College Football Playoff 10-3 before taking down Ohio State University 24-14 in the quarterfinal. The Hurricane's wild semi-final game against Ole Miss got them to Monday's championship game. Transfer quarterback Carson Beck has found his footing, averaging a little more than 230 yards a game this year, but the difference with this team is the defense.

It's a throwback to the old 90s Miami Hurricanes from back in the day. Their run defense held opponents under 90 rushing yards a game. Head Coach Mario Cristobal is cool, calm, and ready to see how his team will perform on Monday night.

"It's been great to watch the resilience of our team continue to get better and better throughout these games. Obviously, all the teams that are in the postseason certainly have earned their way there. They have some really dominant traits and are, for the most part, complete team. You just have to keep playing and understanding that mentality, the mindset that comes with that. You know, at the end of the day, certainly proves to be the difference and our guys are getting better at it," Coach Cristobal said.

Kickoff is at 7:30pm.

If you need a place to watch, Duffy’s Sports Grill has a watch party to cheer on whoever you’re rooting for. They are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.