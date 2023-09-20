1 dead after accused DUI driver crashes into dump truck under I-4 overpass: TPD

article

A man was killed, and two others were injured in a crash involving a dump truck early Wednesday morning in Tampa, according to police.

Officers with the Tampa Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of I-4 W and E Columbus Drive under the overpass.

Police said the crash occurred at around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday when a 2006 Scion sedan failed to stop at a red light at the off-ramp intersection, and the dump struck collided with it.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 25-year-old black male dead in the front passenger seat of the Scion. Authorities attempted lifesaving measures on the man, and he was taken to a local hospital but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The driver and back seat passengers of the sedan were also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police added that the driver of the dump truck was unharmed.

According to TPD, DUI manslaughter charges are pending on the driver of the sedan.