Dumpster, Collier County landfill linked to search for Largo lawyer’s body, documents say

Prosecutors have filed a motion requesting that plastic surgeon Tomasz Kosowski be charged with first-degree murder in the death of a missing Largo lawyer and be held without bail while awaiting trial.

On March 21, Steven Cozzi disappeared from his office at Blanchard Law, 1501 S Belcher Road. Five days later, Kosowski was arrested concerning Cozzi's disappearance, with whom he had faced off in court.

In court documents filed on Friday, the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney's Office arguments for holding Kosowski in jail until he stands trial included DNA testing that showed Cozzi's blood was found at his office "on various surfaces of the men's bathroom including the floor, divider, stained paper towels, napkins, and the drain" and in Kosowski's Toyota Tundra, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

During the investigation, police also found a surveillance video from Cozzi's office that showed a man entering the building and leaving with a cart large enough to carry a body on the day he disappeared.

A review of Kosowski's cellphone records led investigators to a dumpster located near U.S. 41 and Loop Road on the Tamiami Trail, according to authorities.

Pictured: The Red Toyota Corolla Tomasz Kosowski was driving when he was arrested in Tarpon Springs.

Investigators then spoke to the garbage truck driver responsible for emptying the dumpster.

The driver said that on March 23, a day after Kosowski's cellphone records show him stopping at the dumpster for a few minutes, it was heavier than usual, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Police say that a surveillance video showed that when the garbage truck emptied the dumpster, a large bag "consistent with a human body" fell into the truck.

Investigators searched the Collier County Landfill for Cozzi's body. Workers told them that trash at the landfill "is compacted to approximately one-third its normal size making recovery efforts nearly impossible, according to authorities.

The State Attorney's Office has filed a notice of its intent to seek the death penalty, according to the Tampa Bay Times.






