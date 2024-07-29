Dunedin leaders advance amendment that would extend outdoor dining hours on weekends

The Dunedin Local Planning Agency voted Monday to advance an amendment to the outdoor dining ordinance that would allow patrons outside past midnight on weekends.

The meeting took place at City Hall, lasting more than three-and-a-half hours. Dozens of residents and business owners filled the City Commission chambers, including a makeshift overflow seating area in the City Hall lobby.

Since 2011, the outdoor dining ordinance has been in place and requires businesses to vacate their patio spaces by midnight on weekends and 11 p.m. on weekdays.

Business owners like Andy Polce, who owns Dunedin House of Beer and HOB Brewing Company, said the ordinance made sense in 2011, when Dunedin's downtown was relatively small. But now that the area is booming with vibrant businesses, that's no longer the case. He and dozens of other businesses believe the curfew is hindering business and should be removed.

"We are a place for a lot of restaurants, the service staff, the wait staff, the back of the house. When they get off, they like to have a beer or two with friends. We're a destination for that and now they're going to have to stay inside," he said.

PREVIOUS: Dunedin business owner hopes city will extend outdoor dining hours

Other residents believe the ordinance should stay as is.

"If you're going to have a downtown ordinance, then so do it. But don't go ahead and involve the whole city," said one woman during public comment.

The possible amendment was recommended by the LPA board and will move forward to a City Commission meeting, where it will be put to a final vote. That meeting is set for Thursday, August 1 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter