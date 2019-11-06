Each berry has its own healthy, sweet superpower, dietitian says

They're colorful and tasty. Berries are a great addition to any meal.

They are a staple for Sandra Stephenson.

"They're just really flavorful," she said. "I have it in my cereal every single day, and it's very sad when I don't".

Plus, there's a sweet health factor

"Berries are great for us. They provide us with a bunch of antioxidants," said Danielle Sanislow, a registered dietician with Tampa General Hospital.

Each one has super powers.

"Strawberries are high in vitamin C. Blackberries have the omega 3, omega 6 that's heart healthy. Blueberries are actually one they're calling a power house fruit", she explained.

Advertisement

And when it comes to what's best for longevity, color is king.

"The darker berries you're going to find more of the health benefits because of the anthocyanin’s," Sanislow said.

Those include blackberries, raspberries and blueberries.

"They help with memory. There are cancer-fighting effects, anti-inflammatory to prevent other diseases" Sanislow explained.

"There's many other studies going on now related to bone health, diabetes and insulin blood sugar management," she added.

But the most important thing about consuming these super fruits?

"It just makes you feel good," Stephenson said.