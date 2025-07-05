Early fireworks light up downtown Tampa ahead of storms

The Brief Thousands gathered at Sparkman Wharf for the "Star-Spangled Sparkman" Fourth of July celebration. Fireworks launched early, around 8:40 p.m. to beat approaching rain. Despite weather worries, crowds enjoyed food, music, and a dazzling show.



The Fourth of July celebration at Sparkman Wharf in downtown Tampa drew large crowds eager for patriotic fun.

Organizers decided to start the fireworks early—about 20 minutes ahead of schedule—to dodge incoming storms. The display didn’t disappoint, lighting up the sky in brilliant red, white, and blue.

Visitors were thrilled the show went on despite the weather threat.

What they're saying:

"We didn’t want it to be raining, we wanted to see fireworks, we wanted to be part of the excitement, part of the crowd. This is what we do every year," said Julia Robb.

Jenessa Alberti added, "We were a little unsure with the rain, but we got here—clear skies, beautiful snacks, ice cream, just in time for the show. Really good show, really fun."

READ: Zephyrhills man’s life saved after good Samaritans perform CPR at beach for 45 minutes

Valentina Alberti called the fireworks "amazing, colorful, different, big and small—cool to watch." Robb added, "We have flags all around our house, just the patriotism, the spirit of being proud that we are Americans."

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube